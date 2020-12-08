I had a bad habit of using the same username and password across a lot of services. Recently that was part of a security breach and as a result I was getting unknown remote logins across google, facebook, twitch, twitter, tumblr, wordpress, et al. 2FA blocked most of those, however, seeding all of those services with different random passwords of longer lengths proved to be quite a task as I had to sync those passwords across browsers as well, namely Firefox, Chrome and Vivaldi.

Other browsers don't have the feature yet, but given how Opera was such a pathbreaker and Vivaldi is it's spiritual successor in breaking new ground with ideas, it would be befitting for Vivaldi to be the first to have that QR code encoding function for passwords in the settings page. Especially now that it has the function ready and in action for the address bar. Typing out a 16-48 character password consisting of random characters, numbers and symbols is no fun.

This, of course, applies when entering the password on mobile, when transferring passwords from a desktop to mobile. I changed the passwords for all three syncing services first, then proceeded to seed new passwords and updating them via the desktop browsers.