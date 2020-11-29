Detached/standalone email/rss client
-
Hello,
Have the email/rss client detached or standalone from Vivaldi browser.
If for reasons Vivaldi browser:
-crashes
-doesn’t start
-slow
-uninstallable, like it is right now on linux distributions that say“cannot install software from an unsigned repo”
-corrupted profile, that need complete deletion
-attacked/vulnerable
and some unforeseeable reasons, we end with catastrophic situations like inaccessible, corrupted, deleted email/rss.
-
A Former User
As said by @Gwen-Dragon, it probably won’t be separated. However, you can avoid most of the problems you mention affecting also the mail client &c by separating the config folders.
-
@Gwen-Dragon A
--start-M3shortcut maybe? Which only launch the mailer app by default.
I mean, we've
--disable-vivaldiafter all
-
@Gwen-Dragon I know, it's also slightly premature as we are in TP phase
-
stardepp Translator
If you need an external feed reader, I recommend Feedbro:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa
-
@fofo
I think these are reasons, why it took so long to offer M3 to a wide community. Jon/Vivaldi wanted to minimize the impact from a malfunctioning browser to the mailpart.
And I don't know if you ever worked with M2, but in the same situation, my maildatabase wasn't corrupted in more than 13 years of usage while heavy doing things in the internet (and the 13 years don't include the last years, when I used Opera with M2 exclusively without browsing because I had vivaldi)
-
@Hadden89 said in Detached/standalone email/rss client:
I mean, we've --disable-vivaldi after all
that's ... just weird, would be nice to have the release build cleaned up from everything that's not needed (like... Linux kernel level drivers for gamepads on windows builds... or Fuchsia debugging... or chromium UI) but I get that's not the priority and even if it's somewhere on the roadmap it's way down
-
@zakius It starts the vivaldi chromium without launching the vivaldi UI. It could help to troubleshoot rare issues on webpages triggered by some interface functions. But is not meant to be used at all.
The UI is a single big container and decoupling things may increase bugs. But who knows...
-
Personally I would like to have a standalone mail, but I guess it never going to happen.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Stardust You guess right, it is never going to happen.
-
It is a bit strange though, because Vivaldi has deployed free blog & mail service hoping to attract new users... but a cross-platform mail application would attract even more new users since Thunderbird has ruined theme support.