Reorder feeds (via settings or drag&drop)
It would be great if it would be possible to rearrange the sorting of the RSS feeds via drag&drop, currently it appears to be impossible to reorder them at all. At least it should be possible to reorder the feeds in the feeds settings menu.
Thanks!
@Jaws Yeah, but in settings we would get up and down arrows, not drag&drop. This would be enough. Additionally an option to sort feeds alphabetically would be nice. Not sure whether I should create a new feature request for this, the drag&drop thing might never happen.
Sure, reordering via + and - within the settings would be sufficient, I agree.
I have edited the topic to reflect this.
@Jaws Nah,
+and
-are for adding and removing, it would be up and down arrows like here:
Funny thing is the display of
+ − ↑ ↓is currently bugged in settings…
I wouldn't care how they labeled this as long as it gives us the ability to reorder the feeds.
Just upgraded and started using feeds and came to request this - it's the most immediately annoying thing w/ feeds at present.
Same. I can't think of another competent feed reader that doesn't have reordering.
KuramaDono
Being able to reorder feeds (via drag & drop or via the Settings menu) would at least allow for grouping which doesn't happen organically as one adds feeds that are found.
I would also add that being able to add either Separators or group feeds into folders would be the next logical step, but we need to be able to change the order of feeds in the list first.
This really needs to be a priority. I was adding feeds to Vivaldi today with the intent of having it replace Thunderbird and was highly surprised this is not yet an option.
@kohoso I'd like them to focus on getting Mail kinks sorted out first and worry about feeds a little later
It would at least be really comforting to get confirmation that they have this on their radar and, ideally, on their roadmap.
Agreed. This is a very basic feature for a feed reader to have, so the lack of at least a "nice to have" tag on this topic after all this time is really disheartening.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It is on the radar and alphabetical sorting was recently added, but there's currently no ETA for when additional sorting and reordering options will be implemented.
@jane-n thanks very much for confirming this! Good to know it will come eventually and the alphabetic sorting has already taken care of the most annoying aspect - new feeds just being appended at the bottom.
Aside from the many other great features of Vivaldi, using the in-built RSS tool is one of the main reasons for using Vivaldi at work.
After kicking the tires a bit by adding a few feeds, like many others my next (planned) foray was to start grouping feeds, creating folders, and tidying up so I could easily find any feed I was looking for.
Imagine my surprise when I couldn't drag-n-drop to organize or when I couldn't create a folder to organize!
Come on, Team Vivaldi... This particular request is not frills and fluff. No self-respecting RSS tool is lacking these features.
No ETA, no real movement in over 2 years... Please get this done.
@matterful, agree 100%. I've been using the Feedbro reader extension, which is pretty good, but I decided to try Vivaldi's built-in reader. I like it a lot, but this inability to order and arrange is feeds is annoying. I would like to see group headings and separators as well. Thanks!