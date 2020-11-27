Not necessarily on large monitors, it would work perfectly. It turns out this would work if all mail functionality could be moved to a tab as per https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62099/separate-mail-from-panels/6

Then one could put that tab into a panel as a whole.

This would allow to have mail always open and have different webpages as a tile to it at the same time, as I asked about here:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56284/combine-stacks-and-tiling/

also, I think this one is in practice a duplicate of this one: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53339/always-open-panel-in-mail-view