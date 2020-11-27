Read mail in side panel
Right now, the side panel only shows all of your folders and stuff, but it would be really nice if we could also open folders and read email within the side panel
pauloaguia Translator
You mean all 3 views in the same panel? (folders, messages list and actual message)
Wouldn't that be very cluttered?
Not necessarily on large monitors, it would work perfectly. It turns out this would work if all mail functionality could be moved to a tab as per https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/62099/separate-mail-from-panels/6
Then one could put that tab into a panel as a whole.
This would allow to have mail always open and have different webpages as a tile to it at the same time, as I asked about here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56284/combine-stacks-and-tiling/
also, I think this one is in practice a duplicate of this one: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53339/always-open-panel-in-mail-view
