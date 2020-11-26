Ability to fix calendar panel on the right side of the window
-
I would like to keep my (day) calendar open even if I go to other panels like Mail, contacts, downloads etc to always have today's meetings in sight.
-
pauloaguia Translator
Seems like you're asking for a second panel bar on the other side from the first one. It could even be relevant for many other things other than just the calendar...
For the moment, the workaround is probably opening vivaldi://calendar in a new window and keeping this new window side by side with your main browser window...
-
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte This is just a specific example duplicating the existing feature request:
-
@Pesala coming back to this topic after a long time - first, the feature wish you linked to in Nov. 2020 asks for something different (dividing one panel into a top and a bottom part). I think the more relevant feature wish would be Two panels (sidebars) at the same time. I considered posting there, but I think also that thread is different to my request here: I specifically look at the built in mail & calendar in conjunction (which is focused on getting mail and appointment related work done), whereas the other feature wish asks for a super versatile "any panel left and any panel right", which might be much harder to implement. I would be happy with just pinning the calendar panel (in today's agenda mode) to the right hand side of the screen.
Why am I asking for this now? Because since I first made this feature request almost two years ago, Mail and Calendar have matured significantly. Without knowing specifics, I guess that mail and calendar are on the home stretch to be officially released / out of beta. That is the time when non-Vivaldi-geek folks that want to use mail and calendar professionally may consider using Vivaldi.
In the last two years of working with Covid, we all got to see a lot more screensharing than before. At work we use HCL notes for mail and calendar, and I swear every single person at our company always has the mail panel open on the left, and the message list and message preview open in the middle, and the calendar with today's meetings is always open on the right hand side. People always want to have today's meetings in sight to see what's coming.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests on
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Done on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. If something still isn't working or is missing, you can open a new thread or search to see if a newer one has already been opened.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail, Calendar & Feeds Feature Requests