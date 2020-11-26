@Pesala coming back to this topic after a long time - first, the feature wish you linked to in Nov. 2020 asks for something different (dividing one panel into a top and a bottom part). I think the more relevant feature wish would be Two panels (sidebars) at the same time. I considered posting there, but I think also that thread is different to my request here: I specifically look at the built in mail & calendar in conjunction (which is focused on getting mail and appointment related work done), whereas the other feature wish asks for a super versatile "any panel left and any panel right", which might be much harder to implement. I would be happy with just pinning the calendar panel (in today's agenda mode) to the right hand side of the screen.

Why am I asking for this now? Because since I first made this feature request almost two years ago, Mail and Calendar have matured significantly. Without knowing specifics, I guess that mail and calendar are on the home stretch to be officially released / out of beta. That is the time when non-Vivaldi-geek folks that want to use mail and calendar professionally may consider using Vivaldi.

In the last two years of working with Covid, we all got to see a lot more screensharing than before. At work we use HCL notes for mail and calendar, and I swear every single person at our company always has the mail panel open on the left, and the message list and message preview open in the middle, and the calendar with today's meetings is always open on the right hand side. People always want to have today's meetings in sight to see what's coming.