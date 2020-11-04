Does the author not mean a feature similar like this on Google maps? Now, when zooming, you scale the page so that all the content is still fitted in the browser viewport. When you zoom an image like below, you don't scale the image but zoom to a specific part (technically speaking you scale the page to be larger than the viewport but the overflow is hidden because it is larger than the viewport). In this way, I can imagine that it can help reading comics where you can zoom to a specific part of the comic. The help link that was shared only explains the current (scaling) zoom in Vivaldi.

You can then for example set ctrl + scroll wheel to the scaled zoom (like now) and crtl+shift+scrollwheel to the proposed way of zooming (not sure how to call it)