Can you add a proper zoom feature to zoom only the webpage like we zoom a photo
It will help in reading comics on browser
- Its available on chrome,opera etc
@atomicity It's available in Vivaldi. What are you doing? What do you get?
Vincent500
Does the author not mean a feature similar like this on Google maps? Now, when zooming, you scale the page so that all the content is still fitted in the browser viewport. When you zoom an image like below, you don't scale the image but zoom to a specific part (technically speaking you scale the page to be larger than the viewport but the overflow is hidden because it is larger than the viewport). In this way, I can imagine that it can help reading comics where you can zoom to a specific part of the comic. The help link that was shared only explains the current (scaling) zoom in Vivaldi.
You can then for example set ctrl + scroll wheel to the scaled zoom (like now) and crtl+shift+scrollwheel to the proposed way of zooming (not sure how to call it)
@ayespy Can you please show me how to active that mode?
Pesala Ambassador
@navibibo That is the default mode using the zoom slider on the Status Bar, or shortcut keys to zoom in/out.
If you want to zoom just the text (and not images), that feature does not yet exist apart from in Settings, Webpages, Default font size, and Minimum font size.
Vote for Add Zoom text only to Vivaldi if that it what you're looking for.
Thanks a lot for your reply.
But using the zoom slider still make the website bigger so that all the menu can fit in it :((
Is there a way to make so that when I pinch to zoom, it actually zooms in the page content?
Disable the ctrl+Scroll wheel to make pinch zoom work nicely.
Found in this post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48209/pinch-zooming-feature-to-be-enabled-via-touchpad/8?_=1634211454295
@wildente Oh my, I did it and it worked. Thanks sooooo much :>
