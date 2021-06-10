Add Zoom text only to Vivaldi
Mohammad2021
Hello
The zoom text only feature must be on the browser itself so that the user can enable or disable this feature (like Firefox) add not applicable with extensions(like chrome).
It must be on its own browser and activate and act quickly using the control key and +
Thank you
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
thomasbeling
@Mohammad2021 very appreciated! I really miss that option.
Pesala Ambassador
@thomasbeling In Settings, Webpages, Fonts, one can set the minimum font size to 24 pixels if one has difficulty reading small text.
thomasbeling
@Pesala that's a workaround but not what we like to get. We like to get a zoom-option that only zooms text. I don't need a zoomed text on every website, but on certain…
Sorry for necro'ing this thread, but I would love to see this implemented.