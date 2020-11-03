What I'm asking, specifically, is for a border around the active tab and in the top of the address bar (or bookmarks bar, depending on what comes under it)

This should help, especially when the accent color is similar with the background color, or the window background image.

The border color could be either the theme's Highlight color or calculated automatically by vivaldi

Concepts:



With bottom tabs. Basically mirrored



Side tabs is the easiest one to implement

