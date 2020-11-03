Store notes in folder
It would be useful to store notes in some folder, that you can choose, in regular .md files. In this case you can use notes with other programs like Obsidian or any other program that can handle this format
Pesala Ambassador
@morav Do you know about the Export Notes feature?
Search in Settings and assign a shortcut. Each note is exported as a text file.
