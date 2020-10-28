Greetings!

As I just found out the hard way, I can't use Shift+J and Shift+K for next/previous tab because youtube (which I almost always have a few tabs of open) uses those keys for player control.

Would it be possible to add a checkbox next to a keybinding to override all page-specific events?

In many cases I honestly don't care what some page thinks I want a key combination to do; If I set something up in my browser, I often want that to be what happens, not some silly scripted thing I didn't even knew was a thing before it clashed with my custom binding.

There's obviously cases where one does want the website to override key combinations, which is why I'm asking for a checkbox instead of just changing this completely.