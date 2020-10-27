When you right click on a tab to open the tab context menu, the program presents three close tab options, close tab, close other tabs, and close tabs to the left. Frequently, I want to close all tabs and return to the start page. It takes two commands and mouse clicks to do that, close tabs to left and then close the remaining tab. A single command would be more efficient.

Alternatively, adding a close all tabs command on the context menu of the open new tab plus sign icon would also work. That command now has only four command on it.