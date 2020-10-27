Add Close All Tabs Command to Tab Context Menu
-
northmadison
When you right click on a tab to open the tab context menu, the program presents three close tab options, close tab, close other tabs, and close tabs to the left. Frequently, I want to close all tabs and return to the start page. It takes two commands and mouse clicks to do that, close tabs to left and then close the remaining tab. A single command would be more efficient.
Alternatively, adding a close all tabs command on the context menu of the open new tab plus sign icon would also work. That command now has only four command on it.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@northmadison Please vote for the existing request:
Add Close All Tabs to Tab Context Menu
-
@northmadison said in Add Close All Tabs Command to Tab Context Menu:
Frequently, I want to close all tabs and return to the start page. It takes two commands and mouse clicks to do that... A single command would be more efficient.
Seems to me that there is a step missing, which still requires another step. - what do you want to do on the "Start Page" (e.g. search/ open bookmark)?
You could perform that function on the current tab and then select "Close Other Tabs", so just two steps!
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests