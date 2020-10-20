In page actions, add commands font serif and fonts sans serif to work like fonts monospace
northmadison
The page action menu has a check box command "fonts monospace" to switch the page to the font specified at settings, web pages, fonts, default fonts, monospace. The font specified there can be any font. It doesn't have to be a monospace font. I set it to Georgia Ref for a serif font.
Add commands "Fonts serif" and "Fonts sans serif" to work like the fonts monospace command for the user to choose either serif and sans serif fonts.
Pesala Ambassador
@northmadison Go to the user_files folder on your hard drive, edit the fonts_monospace.css file and save it as fonts_serif.css.
*, *:before, *:after, input, button, textarea, select, input[type=file] { font-family: serif !important; } input[type=button], input[type=submit], input[type=file]::-webkit-file-upload-button { font-family: serif !important; appearance: button !important; }
On Windows, the user style sheets are stored in:
\Vivaldi\Application\3.4.2066.70\resources\vivaldi\user_files
Repeat the exercise for Fonts_Sans_Serif.css with due alteration of details. Keep a backup of the CSS files as they are overwritten on upgrading.
