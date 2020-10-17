Feature to set the sync interval
datdinhquoc
Vivaldi seems to have a sync interval set internally, but it is not shown in Settings >> Sync.
Should the UI show and allow setting this sync interval value? for example, 5 mins, 10 mins, etc?
@datdinhquoc I believe that the interval is 15 minutes. Best left to Vivaldi to set it at the server end so that they can reduce the load on the server whenever they need to.
Edit: It looks like it has been changed to more than half an hour.
If you make a note of the last time it was updated, you can calculate the interval for yourself.
Last synchronisation time: 19/10/2020, 7:53:19 AM
Last synchronisation time: 19/10/2020, 8:19:01 AM
datdinhquoc
Tks for the info. More than half an hour seems long, it should be 5 mins better.
@datdinhquoc I don't think that is realistic. It would multiply the load on the servers by a factor of six. Better to have a Sync now button for those who want to synchronise their latest changes before switching of the PC, for example. One can already do this by logging out, logging backed in, then Start Synchronising.
patrickweiden
@Pesala: What about vivaldi://sync-internals?
@patrickweiden Presumably you mean click the button that says Trigger Get Updates? That seems to work, so all one need do is add a bookmark for
vivaldi://sync-internalsand click that button.
patrickweiden
@Pesala Exactly this is what I meant! Btw, I have sync-internals opened as first pinned tab on all my Vivaldi instances
