Have just a single toolbar like chrome
-
HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa
I really want to use the Vivaldi mobile app, but the bottom toolbar is too much of an annoyance.
I understand you are able to combine this toolbar with the address bar, but the toolbar stays in the same location.
Vivaldi's mobile UI feels cluttered compared to Chrome's mobile app, with less screen space to work with due to the extra toolbar at the bottom of the screen.
I want to be able to have a single toolbar at the top of the browser UI, similar to what Chrome's mobile app has, with the tab button and the drop-down menu next to the address bar.
-
HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa
-
@HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa please see the directions at the top of this forum category. You should only post one request per thread, and search the forum to up vote the request if its already been submitted rather than posting a duplicate as the votes are how user demand is judged.
-
HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa
My bad, I forgot to check the directions.
-
@HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa But you can already have a combined address‐ and toolbar, just take a look at the settings. It’s been introduced months ago.
-
Shypaperbag
@luetage Is it the Address Bar At Bottom setting?
-
@Shypaperbag Yes, that combines them.
-
HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa
@luetage But then it's just adding onto the bottom toolbar, isn't it?
I think you may have misunderstood my request. I don't want to have a bar at the bottom of my screen.
I want the options from the bottom toolbar accessible from the address bar, not the other way around.
-
@HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa Then you should reword your original request, because it is very ambiguous.
-
HeinrichCorneliusAgrippa
@luetage I reworded my original request.
Thank you for the suggestion.
-
Yep! If we can combine them at the bottom, seems like half a step further to move the combination to the top.
I have a history-back gesture, don't use bookmarks and despise speed dials so the entire bottom toolbar is a waste for me
-
It does!
The only reason I use Vivaldi on my phone is because I appreciate their privacy policy and I want to support them. But he UI is a pain in the butt to use. I prefer the approach of Samsung Internet.
-
balachandarsmr
Yes Vivaldi top address bar UI is cluttered. There is unnecessary extra navigation bar above android native navigation.
-
@balachandarsmr
You can combine them.
-
A single address top bar would be great, with combine buttons in one place like if you choose bottom address bar in settings.