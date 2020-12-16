I really want to use the Vivaldi mobile app, but the bottom toolbar is too much of an annoyance.

I understand you are able to combine this toolbar with the address bar, but the toolbar stays in the same location.

Vivaldi's mobile UI feels cluttered compared to Chrome's mobile app, with less screen space to work with due to the extra toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

I want to be able to have a single toolbar at the top of the browser UI, similar to what Chrome's mobile app has, with the tab button and the drop-down menu next to the address bar.



