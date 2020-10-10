My panel sidebar in Vivaldi with the icons down the side of the screen has disappeared. I can still open the panel temporarily using F4 or F7, or by clicking the little panel "switch" icon in the bottom toolbar, but the set of ever-present icons down the side has gone and I can't figure out how to get it back.

I presume I must have pressed some key combination or other in error, but I don't know what to do to get my sidebar back. Can anyone help?