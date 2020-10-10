Solved Panel sidebar disappeared
abigailking
My panel sidebar in Vivaldi with the icons down the side of the screen has disappeared. I can still open the panel temporarily using F4 or F7, or by clicking the little panel "switch" icon in the bottom toolbar, but the set of ever-present icons down the side has gone and I can't figure out how to get it back.
I presume I must have pressed some key combination or other in error, but I don't know what to do to get my sidebar back. Can anyone help?
- Press F4 to get the sidebar to show and a panel to open.
- Press the icon of the open panel in the sidebar.
This should close that panel but leave the sidebar with the icons in place.
This bug with the disappearing sidebar happens if you have a floating panel open when you go to full screen. (There might be other times it also happens; I'm not sure.)
abigailking
Vivaldi should remember whether the panel is open or closed. Check your keyboard shortcut setting for it, maybe you have one key shortcuts enabled and you toggle it by accident. Shouldn’t this be the case your profile might have issues.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/keyboard-shortcuts/
@abigailking F4 simply turns the panel bar on, or off. If you turn it on, what do you mean it's "temporary?" Have you perhaps enabled floating panel bar in Settings?
abigailking
Thanks. I couldn't find any way to bring it back, so I zapped my profile and the desired behaviour has returned. Still no idea what caused it - I would rather not have had to delete my profile, because even with sync there are a lot of settings to reset (themes, search etc).
@abigailking Is this a duplicate post? https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51512/panel-sidebar-disappeared
@abigailking Yeah, settings sync sadly isn’t nearly complete, but for search and themes there is a solution:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33154/import-and-export-themes
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/35443/backup-search-engines/
Manually backing up both to sync this way is a safety measure, at least until Vivaldi completes work on sync.
@abigailking
I might have changed my keyboard settings at some point, can't recall, but if I press F6 my panel opens but on closing the side icons remain visible.
@TbGbe Probably both should be merged and moved to Support & Troubleshooting
[Strg]+[F12] > Paneel. There you can find your sidebar.
@Ayespy It would seem definite that you have changed your keyboard shortcuts. F6 is normally not related to panels.
Pesala Ambassador
@Rainspa I think you meant to write F7, which is the command for Focus Panel. F4 is the default for the Panel command, which will hide the Panel Toolbar with the icons, but F7 will not.
Check your shortcuts in Settings, Keyboard, View.
I must have changed my settings, in the past I used Vivaldi differently to how I do now, I had changed many things, one of Vivaldi's benefits eh? F6 opens and closes the side panel while leaving the icons visible. To be honest I'd completely forgotten until the poster brought this up
@Komposten Hey thanks so much, your suggestion here solved it for me, hope it helps some others too!
@komposten Thank you, this was exactly what I needed. Hope this gets looked at as a bug.
Komposten Translator
@skyling You're welcome!
We've recently received some responses about it from a Vivaldi team member in another thread, so it's hopefully going to be solved soon.
@komposten Your solution didn't fix my issue. Is there any other solution to try? The left-sidebar doesn't stay in place.
@mrtabaa Nobody knows why Vivaldi opens with closed panel container. Until someone figures out a way to reproduce it reliably, it’s best to create a shortcut for toggling the panel container, or a specific panel and using it whenever needed. Personally I say it has little to do with floating panels, because I never use them and my panel still disappears from time to time. It could be related to closing Vivaldi from fullscreen, but I’m not too sure about that either.
@luetage said in Panel sidebar disappeared:
@mrtabaa Nobody knows why Vivaldi opens with closed panel container. Until someone figures out a way to reproduce it reliably [...]. It could be related to closing Vivaldi from fullscreen, but I’m not too sure about that either.
I don't know if fullscreen is the cause, but it happens 100 % of the time if I close Vivaldi with a video in full screen on every machine I've tried it on (at least three, with four different operating systems).
Personally I say it has little to do with floating panels, because I never use them and my panel still disappears from time to time.
It may not be related to floating panels, but it is certainly made worse by enabling auto-closing panels. Only having to press F4 to bring the panel sidebar back would be a minor annoyance, the big problem is that the panel sidebar is brought back with a panel open and clicking outside of the panel (to trigger auto-close) will also close the panel sidebar. Pressing F4 again will open the panel sidebar and the same panel again, so the only way to get the panel sidebar to stay open is to close the panel that is open by clicking on its icon (or maybe using a keyboard shortcut).
The issue with an auto-closing floating panel also closing the panel sidebar might technically be a separate bug, though, so maybe I should report it as such. It's also 100 % reproducible by simply opening a panel and then pressing F4 twice (first to hide the panel and the panel sidebar, and again to open both up in the bugged state).
