Option to open external links straight into private tabs

It would be awesome to have links open through applications externally route straight into private browsing tabs, rather than regular tabs. Some users (including me) specifically choose to open links through web browsers to avoid privacy concerns of opening them in external applications, or even having those links save cookies or be seen in browsing history

I am unsure if this can be done while still having external links open through Webview (as vivaldi is a chromium browser), but I think it would be possible to have external links open in private tabs when opened directly into Vivaldi.

Not to make unfair comparisions, but Firefox (Preview/Fenix) does provide the option to allow links opened in its "internal browser" to be opened into a private browsing version of it.

If anyone knows a currently available way to have a similar result be achieved, while maintaining Vivaldi as the default browser, I would love to know how to do it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Without having multiple browsers installed i.e. Vivaldi+Firefox focus)