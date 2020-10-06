I have three different Vivaldi people: one for me, one for work, and one for my wife.

Since we use the same laptop, it would be handy to open the browser directly with a specific person.

Currently one has to

open the browser with the last used person switch to the desired one (which will open a new window) close the previous window with the unwanted person

I think that it would be great to have:

A way to right-click the Vivaldi icon and select a person from there

A way to save on the desktop specific shortcuts for different people

(I use Vivaldi on MacOs and Linux)

Thanks