I have three different Vivaldi people: one for me, one for work, and one for my wife.
Since we use the same laptop, it would be handy to open the browser directly with a specific person.
Currently one has to
- open the browser with the last used person
- switch to the desired one (which will open a new window)
- close the previous window with the unwanted person
I think that it would be great to have:
- A way to right-click the Vivaldi icon and select a person from there
- A way to save on the desktop specific shortcuts for different people
(I use Vivaldi on MacOs and Linux)
Thanks
@Pandorino Hi, this is already possible:
- Type
chrome://settings/manageProfilein address bar
- Turn on "show desktop shortcut"
- Repeat for the other profiles
does this work?
- Type
Also, this seems to be (partly?) a duplicate of these requests (which are one (partly?) duplicate of the other )
@LonM Um...
A Former User
@Steffie Interesting, I think I’ve seen it also under Linux (though it was a looong time ago so I may be wrong).
Anyway, we have the
--profile-directoryswitch.
@potmeklecbohdan That's very cool - ta muchly.
steffie@archlinuxTower[~] 23:49:24 Tue Oct 06 $> firejail --blacklist=/Seagate* -- vivaldi-stable --disk-cache-dir=/tmp/vivaldi-stable-cache --force-device-scale-factor=1 --profile-directory
Helluva custom launcher i'm growing here; a tad longer again of course for Snapshot.
@Steffie said in Start browser with selected Person:
--profile-directory
I was about to inform you that this does nothing & should be used like
--profile-directory="Profile 10", but I’ve tried it… and…
Thank you for posting the launcher coz otherwise I wouldn’t discover this possibility (actually I think I’ve known this earlier, but I seem to have forgotten this).
-
Thanks all for the answers.
@Steffie @potmeklecbohdan I'll try it on Linux, I'm not a very expert Linux user and I'd rather not reach out to the terminal. That's why I made the request. Thanks also for pointing me to similar requests.
@LonM I think is only Win, I tried this on Linux with no success.
@ everyone who says this doesn't work on linux, apologies for the misleading suggestion!
I have filed a bug internally for this - VB-72760
Please do vote for the original request if you'd like for this to be available for other platforms!
A Former User
@Pandorino said in Start browser with selected Person:
I'd rather not reach out to the terminal
You can easily create a desktop (or menu) shortcut for it. Ignoring all the translations & other actions (new (private) window) which you can get yourself from
/usr/share/applications/vivaldi-snapshot.desktop(both in the file name & in the file content I assume the use of V-snapshot)
[Desktop Entry] Version=1.0 Name=Vivaldi (snapshot) GenericName=Web Browser Comment=Access the Internet Exec=/usr/bin/vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory %U StartupNotify=true Terminal=false Icon=vivaldi-snapshot Type=Application Categories=Network;WebBrowser; MimeType=application/pdf;application/rdf+xml;application/rss+xml;application/xhtml+xml;application/xhtml_xml;application/xml;image/gif;image/jpeg;image/png;image/webp;text/html;text/xml;x-scheme-handler/ftp;x-scheme-handler/http;x-scheme-handler/https;x-scheme-handler/mailto;
To have it on the desktop, save it e.g. as
~/Desktop/vivaldi-custom.desktop, to have it in the menu, save it to
~/.local/share/applications/vivaldi-custom.desktop(if you want to override the default launcher, use the same file name (
vivaldi-snapshot.desktop).
You could play with it even more & make it launch the profile manager by default, with specific profiles available in the context menu.
@LonM I think a new, specific request should be made (i.e. something like allow desktop shortcut creation on Linux/macOS (if it doesn’t work under mcOS either)).
@potmeklecbohdan Yes it's quite cool, isn't it, in presenting us with that initial selector window. I was pretty pleased when i saw that... & i'd not have known about it but for your kindness in telling me of that switch*.
* I hope to remove at least a little bit of my ignorance by learning from this:
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
@LonM said in Start browser with selected Person:
@ everyone who says this doesn't work on linux, apologies for the misleading suggestion!
Oh it's fine, please don't worry. I feel pretty confident that in about a decade or so most of us, scarred & broken at the moment by your crushing misdirection, might be able to reduce our medication & begin trusting strangers again. Maybe.
