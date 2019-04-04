Any way to give more life to this request?

Profiles/People is now one of my most used features as I can maintain a browser window for each specific project and then easily restore all of the Tabs and the login accounts related to that project by just opening the Profile/Person.

BUT, it is still not so easy to switch between Profiles, except with the small Profile icon in the top-right corner.

Chrome browser has obviously seen the value of being able to quickly switch between/open Profiles and has added a Menu bar item for "Profiles"

Vivaldi has built its reputation on customization and ease-of-use, but it has fallen behind here.

Any way to help put a "Person Menu item" request higher up on the Development Plan?