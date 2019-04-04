Better Profile Management
-
LDMartin1959
For some folks, the current function of profiles (what ever profiles were open when V was last closed are reopened on next launch) is undoubtedly fine and welcome. I think more control over this behaviour would be appreciated by many.
-
Allow the default profile to be edited.
-- Currently, it does not seem that the default profile can be renamed or have the avatar changed.
-
Allow the designation of a default profile (beyond the current default) and allow the user to specify the handling of profiles at launch.
--User should be able to specify either current launch behaviour or that:
---- The default profile ALWAYS be opened at launch in addition to any other profiles that were open at last closing, or;
---- The default profile ALWAYS be opened at launch but NOT to open any other profiles regardless of their state at last closing.
It's all about giving the user OPTIONS.
-
-
@LDMartin1959 Hi,
For point 1, you can change the current profile by vising the chrome settings page at
chrome://settings/manageProfile
However, for point number 2, that isn't possible, so that would be the primary feature to request.
-
IndridCold
I second this idea (2), I came to request just that, plus the following:
(3) Ensure that links clicked in other applications open in a specific profile (currently, it seems to be the window that was in front last).
Alternatively, it would help if it were possible to specify which profile to open on command line.
This way I could change the launcher/shortcut I use to specify my "default" profile, and also (depending on os and mechanism) include that option in the "default browser" setting, so that links from other applications would use it.
-
@LonM I think that Point 1, although you've given a link to solve this, should be editable in Manage Profiles. It took the best part of 20mins to find the solution you gave here. One should not have to hunt for this feature, it should be in Manage Profiles. Thanks for a great browser, just hope that these shortcomings can be addressed.
-
@pixel8in At some point in the future, all of the chrome-based settings will be ported over to vivaldi's settings interface, and they'll be easier to find.
But yes, for now, we're left in a rather annoying position. I've seen lots of people getting confused (myself too, intially).
-
ozoratsubasa
@pixel8in said in Better Profile Management:
@LonM I think that Point 1, although you've given a link to solve this, should be editable in Manage Profiles. It took the best part of 20mins to find the solution you gave here. One should not have to hunt for this feature, it should be in Manage Profiles. Thanks for a great browser, just hope that these shortcomings can be addressed.
I agree, the name/avatar could be editable on Vivaldi Profile Manager UI.
-
Any way to give more life to this request?
Profiles/People is now one of my most used features as I can maintain a browser window for each specific project and then easily restore all of the Tabs and the login accounts related to that project by just opening the Profile/Person.
BUT, it is still not so easy to switch between Profiles, except with the small Profile icon in the top-right corner.
Chrome browser has obviously seen the value of being able to quickly switch between/open Profiles and has added a Menu bar item for "Profiles"
Vivaldi has built its reputation on customization and ease-of-use, but it has fallen behind here.
Any way to help put a "Person Menu item" request higher up on the Development Plan?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@meo1 You can add the "Manage Profiles" command to one of the context menus. Is that what you're looking for?
-
@pafflick Thanks for this tip – great to see how flexible Vivaldi really is!
I was able to add the Manage Profiles item under existing menus, but is there any way to actually create a NEW Application Menu, so that there is a single Profile menu > listing all of the existing Profiles, like there is now in Chrome?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@meo1 You can make a new feature request for that (preferably with screenshots).
-
r3volution11
"(3) Ensure that links clicked in other applications open in a specific profile (currently, it seems to be the window that was in front last)."
I would really like this. I can't tell you how many times I forget to activate the profile window I want links to open in before clicking on them in other apps.
It's a pain to then have to open the link manually in the other profile window and then clear out the history for that link in the wrong profile window it opened in.
Like many these days, I have profiles I use for home, work, screen sharing, etc. I don't want my personal usage history showing up in the address bar suggestions when typing URLs while sharing my screen.