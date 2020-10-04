Re: Different Web Page Zoom Settings for Different Monitors

The request is:

I would like the possibility of having two or more buttons positioned by the "Range controls" control for the browser sort of like the buttons instead of a slider for range control.

But instead of affecting temporary incremental changes of zoom for one tab at the time I would like them to show user elected preset levels of zoom that directly affect all tabs, both those already open and new ones that are opened later and which is persistent for the session.

The setting of the "User interface zoom" should ideally not be affected between sessions so every session always starts with the same preset.

Example of how it looks now and how it can look.



The reason for the request is:

like fyhn in the refered topic I often switch between two monitors one smaller 24 inch and one 52 inch. I have the "User interface zoom" defaulted to 155% to best display the web pages on the most often used 52 inch one but like to have it set to 100% when surfing on the 24 inch one.

I do not have any use for the "per tab" zoom level settings as I tend to just close tabs and start new ones all the time and also quite often swich monitors in the middle of sessions with multiple tabs open. I therefore have to reduce the zoom level all the time when using the 24 inch monitor.

As I do not know if the suggestion in the refered topic actually works when i have both monitors on at time some time with the image cloned I think this solution is more workable. Especially as the suggested change covers all active and new tabs and with two or more pre-selected values available the change when switching between screens is fast easy and conveniently reachable.

The option for activating the buttons with a choice of number of buttons and input for setting the pre-selected level of each button, with at least one button having the option to reset to the "Default user interface" zoom level. It seems to me to best fit of this in the settings is in the Apperance settings somewhere such as the options for "window apperance" settings or the "user interface zoom" settings.