Different Web Page Zoom Settings for Different Monitors
-
I switch a lot between running Vivaldi on a 13 inch 1080p laptop monitor, and a 24 inch 1080p external monitor. For comfortable browsing, I usually manually set the default webpage zoom to 100 % for the external monitor and 150 % when using the laptop monitor. It would be very useful to automate this.
-
I use a dual monitor system.
- 1920x1080 Portrait, which works best at 100% zoom
- 1600x1200 Landscape, which is OK up to 150% zoom or more.
It would be nice to have independent settings for each monitor.
-
Looking for the same functionality.