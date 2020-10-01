Ability to rename browser windows
barbudo2005
News from Chrome Canary:
"Google is adding the ability for users to name Chrome windows for easier window management and switching. The latest Chrome Canary builds now let users right-click on the title bar or on individual windows in the taskbar and choose to name the windows. The feature is not hidden behind any flags and should be available to all Chrome Canary users running the recent builds.
The feature is a nifty addition for those that separate tabs in different windows based on the contents of the tabs or to segregate between work and personal pages. Generally, browser windows with multiple tabs display the name of the currently open tab and a count of the number of other tabs, which can get confusing.
The renamed windows make it easier to ascertain which window to switch to and can be constantly tweaked depending on the requirements. This, in addition to the other tab management features recently added to Chrome, greatly improve multi-tasking and tab management on the browser, especially for power users that spend a lot of time on the web.
While the feature is already live for Windows users on Canary builds, a Chromium entry from June suggests that the feature has also been in the works for macOS for a few months now. Therefore, users should also begin seeing the feature on Apple’s desktop OS. Considering that it is just beginning to show up in the Canary builds, it could be a while before the feature makes it to the stable channel."
The question:
Could Vivaldi have it when this feature is in regular Chrome update?
@Gwen-Dragon
A new question about the Vivaldi UI:
The commands in this window of Vivaldi:
Come from this window in Chrome?
@barbudo2005 Those are mostly standard window actions common to the vast majority of windows regardless of application. The two menus are similar but not identical, and without seeing more of the environment it's hard to know exactly how you invoked them. But one thing can be said for certain, Vivaldi has at least modified the menu, if not had to create the additional actions specific to the browser in its own non-Chromium-based code.
This would be a huge help!
I have been keeping windows dedicated to single topic/site (e.g., a window with all Amazon tabs, another with Home Depot tabs, etc.) and would be greatly benefitted by being able to give each window a fixed name.
Is there any news about this topic? I keep several windows open, each with a different workspace, and I'd really like to see the name of the workspace, not of the active tab. Is it possible somehow?
Pesala Ambassador
@ladyzaba No recent news. It is one of the top feature requests and is tagged as PIPELINE.