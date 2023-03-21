Names for Windows
I like to research facts for different issues in different windows. Having names for them would be comfortable when relocating files from one window to another, especially when I do it by menu (not by drag and drop) an having more than 2 windows open.
Regards!
yoxxx
Pesala Ambassador
I moved your thread to the Feature Request forum. I don't think the topic exists yet.
@pesala said in Names for Windows:
Feature Request forum
Thanks. I thought tis is the Feature Request forum. Hm.
Not quite transparent for me.
Regards yoxxx
There's also another reason: On the task bar, it's easier to find the window I'm looking for.
Most often, I have one window (with several tabs inside) per use case, like: private, dashboard, support, current project
Came to the Feature Request forum to make this same request. I always have multiple windows open, each with many tabs that I'm either currently using or saving for use later that day/week. Like OP, I organize these windows & tabs by subject matter, and having a naming function would make navigating these windows and moving tabs around much easier.
I assume it eats up RAM but I still prefer this method to saving everything to a bookmark folder; I don't need to reload the site when I need it and having it open serves as a constant reminder that I need to read this still.
Not sure how to implement a simple way of adding the name, but I imagine once that's done it could be displayed in brackets ahead of the current website title?
Would love to see this implemented if possible, thank you guys
Just wanted to drop in two screenshots of scenarios where having named windows could be convenient
Hi, any news about this? It would be awesome feature that any of other browsers doesnt have I think (or?)
It is difficult to implement?
Would be extremely helpful for people who have many tabs opened in more windows, divided by purpose: work window, school window, entertainment window...
PLEASE make that possible!!
I am in favor of this and think that this should work as follows:
- There should be a Name Current Window under the Window drop-down menu.
- Windows should be identified consistently, under both the "Move Tab to" option and under the Windows menu itself.
- Explicit window names should be shown in italics while unnamed windows identified by their active tabs should be non-italicized.
- In each case, the number of open tabs should appear at the end in parenthesis.
Example:
Boating and Fishing (14 tabs)
Order confirmation (7 tabs)
Antenna Engineering (9 tabs)
Politics (11 tabs)
Review your purchases (4 tabs)
alexander.gorbovets
Can't agree more with OP. I was going to create such feature request but then found this thread.
When I started having hundreds of tabs then managing them in one window became hell. Even with the multiline tab mod it's too hard to find the tab which you are looking for in 5+ rows of tabs. So I switched to grouping tabs by windows. Now I typically having 3-5 Vivaldi windows. And then I came to this problem when it's hard to find the window which you are looking for.
Btw, another great feature request for tab management is tab colorization
@Fred_M said in Names for Windows:
- Explicit window names should be shown in italics while unnamed windows identified by their active tabs should be non-italicized.
I would prefer bold text rather than italics:
Example:
Boating and Fishing (14 tabs)
Order confirmation (7 tabs)
Antenna Engineering (9 tabs)
Politics (11 tabs)
Review your purchases (4 tabs)
Yes, this feature is the only thing I'm missing in Vivaldi. Until recently I used OneTab and it's modern forks to bypass this gap. Unfortunately after another case of "I lost all your data, I don't care, go f* yourself", I uninstalled this crap I've been using since pre-Vivaldi times. And now, handling 8 to 12 windows in Vivaldi on a daily basis... As I see in posts above, it's more common use case. I'm sure there's tons of us, working-on-several-projects-at-the-same-time tab-hoarders
Much love, the Viv Team
still praying for this
alexander.gorbovets
I thought a bit about implementation of this feature. I think it should not take much time to implement. It requires only 3 small changes:
Add the
Rename Windowmenu item to some of menus. Maybe to the context menu of a tab or to the main menu. Clicking this item will show popup with text field where window title can be entered/edited. Since (AFAIK) Vivaldi UI is written in React, then the
prompt()JS function can be used to show such popup.
Change names of menu items in the
Move Tab to Windowmenu to show window names for windows which have names. For other windows it will be as it was before.
-
Change code which sets window titlebar text and window button text on the taskbar. Currently Vivaldi sets window title to the title of the active tab. After this change if window has some title specified by user, Vivaldi will use it instead of the current tab's title.
-
@alexander-gorbovets Developing in software as big as a browser is never easy. Some additional work I can think would be needed:
- Add a property and accessors to each relevant react object that might need to use window data in the future
- Introduce a storage mechanism to retain this information across restarts
- Handle this in the sync system
- Handle this in the session storage system
- Translate feature into every language vivaldi supports, and make sure it fits in every locale's interface
- Test this doesn't interfere with other features like stacking and tiling
- Test you don't break anything if a user decides to type something stupid into the rename prompt
lucasko001
@LonM but because you are the best developers of best browser, we believe that you manage it easily :face_with_stuck-out_tongue:
I agree its a good idea which can be very useful while using more windows opened
+1
(Y)
+1
Pesala Ambassador
@8u5t3r Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
This would be a brilliant feature for all the reasons mentioned so far.
What a shame that 2 years on there's no progress with having this implemented.
barbudo2005
News from Chrome Canary:
"Google is adding the ability for users to name Chrome windows for easier window management and switching. The latest Chrome Canary builds now let users right-click on the title bar or on individual windows in the taskbar and choose to name the windows. The feature is not hidden behind any flags and should be available to all Chrome Canary users running the recent builds.
The feature is a nifty addition for those that separate tabs in different windows based on the contents of the tabs or to segregate between work and personal pages. Generally, browser windows with multiple tabs display the name of the currently open tab and a count of the number of other tabs, which can get confusing.
The renamed windows make it easier to ascertain which window to switch to and can be constantly tweaked depending on the requirements. This, in addition to the other tab management features recently added to Chrome, greatly improve multi-tasking and tab management on the browser, especially for power users that spend a lot of time on the web.
While the feature is already live for Windows users on Canary builds, a Chromium entry from June suggests that the feature has also been in the works for macOS for a few months now. Therefore, users should also begin seeing the feature on Apple’s desktop OS. Considering that it is just beginning to show up in the Canary builds, it could be a while before the feature makes it to the stable channel."
mauritskorse
This would be a great addition. Maybe combined with the feature request of Naming of Sessions.
@mauritskorse said in Session Management: Name of Session Somewhere Prominently on Browser:
Yep, I would like this very much as well. I usually try to have 3 windows/sessions open (work, hobbies and temp/in-between things). But stuff get's cluttered pretty quickly as visually there's no difference.
I'd love to see some features to improve the sessions:
- naming/renaming sessions
- showing session name
- different theme per session
- auto saving sessions [^1]
- when starting vivaldi give the option to choose which session(s) you want to open [^2]
^1. After opening vivaldi, I always open the different windows from last time from the 'closed tabs' to make sure the I do not lose them. If I forgot and restart Vivaldi I have lost them all.
^2. Ideally, just open a empty window and on the Start page there is (next to the bookmarks) an overview of last sessions that can be opened.