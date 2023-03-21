Came to the Feature Request forum to make this same request. I always have multiple windows open, each with many tabs that I'm either currently using or saving for use later that day/week. Like OP, I organize these windows & tabs by subject matter, and having a naming function would make navigating these windows and moving tabs around much easier.

I assume it eats up RAM but I still prefer this method to saving everything to a bookmark folder; I don't need to reload the site when I need it and having it open serves as a constant reminder that I need to read this still.

Not sure how to implement a simple way of adding the name, but I imagine once that's done it could be displayed in brackets ahead of the current website title?

Would love to see this implemented if possible, thank you guys