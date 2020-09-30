I know I can do this with a keyboard modifier or right-click and select the option, or with a gesture, but none are as natural as what I'd like.

Here is an example of a common routine:

Do a Google search and will be checking lots of links. On other browsers, I can use the middle mouse button and it will both open the link in a new tab AND give it the focus (I don't recall if this behavior is natural or was in the browser settings options).

After checking a link, I close the tab (I happen to have a button on my mouse to do this) and I'm right back on Google, ready to check the next link. No keyboard involvement.

But with Vivaldi (just started using it), there doesn't seem to be an option for changing the behavior of the middle button. Considering all the customization options, this really surprised me.

Keyboard solutions are not an option since I'm often just going through links, not typing anything. So my keyboard has been set aside. The right click then choose from menu gets annoying when going through lots of links. The gesture works, but is not as natural as just clicking the middle mouse button.

Is there any plan for adding this option to let middle click open a link AND give the focus to the new tab automatically?

BTW, love the stacked tabs!