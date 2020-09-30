Open link in new tab WITH focus
-
da1bigkahuna
I know I can do this with a keyboard modifier or right-click and select the option, or with a gesture, but none are as natural as what I'd like.
Here is an example of a common routine:
Do a Google search and will be checking lots of links. On other browsers, I can use the middle mouse button and it will both open the link in a new tab AND give it the focus (I don't recall if this behavior is natural or was in the browser settings options).
After checking a link, I close the tab (I happen to have a button on my mouse to do this) and I'm right back on Google, ready to check the next link. No keyboard involvement.
But with Vivaldi (just started using it), there doesn't seem to be an option for changing the behavior of the middle button. Considering all the customization options, this really surprised me.
Keyboard solutions are not an option since I'm often just going through links, not typing anything. So my keyboard has been set aside. The right click then choose from menu gets annoying when going through lots of links. The gesture works, but is not as natural as just clicking the middle mouse button.
Is there any plan for adding this option to let middle click open a link AND give the focus to the new tab automatically?
BTW, love the stacked tabs!
-
@da1bigkahuna said in Open link in new tab WITH focus:
open a link AND give the focus to the new tab automatically?
Yes!! The option should be available as it is with other browsers. This is the only feature keeping me from dropping Safari on my Mac and going with Vivaldi as the default browser.
As a Mac user, it is unnatural for me to have to do something different (right click and then select an option) to open a new tab and have it be in focus. I am so used to holding the option key when clicking a link, and it automatically opens a new tab and gives it the focus. The only reason I'm clicking the link to begin with is that I want to read it, so it should have the focus with my having to jump through hoops.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@da1bigkahuna Please vote for the existing feature request:
Configurable Middle-click (e.g. Open Tabs in Foreground).
Meanwhile, open each link with left click, then GestureLeft to go back to the search results page.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests