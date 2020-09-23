Hey. Love V share features. But.

A ) I'm on a page with an image. I want to share the image via Hangouts: I tap it and click share, tap Hangouts, Hangouts open with the image in the message, it shares the image, all fine.

B ) I'm on a page with an image. I want to share the IMAGE ADDRESS, not the image itself, via Hangouts. I must tap the image, open it in new tab, go to the new tab, tap "V", tap share, tap Hangouts, Hangouts open with the image in the message, I must tap back, Hangouts give address into the message.

when I try the "back" in "A" to get the address of the image instead of the image itself, it doesn't work and it just returns me back to Vivaldi. Would it be possible to implement the back tap which changes the image to image address into option A above as well? EDIT: or even better, just give "share image address" directly into the first context menu.