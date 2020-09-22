If you want to change your font system wide in Vivaldi you can do so:

/* ================================================================================================== */ /* Change Font to Comic Sans */ #browser.win, #browser.win + div, #browser.win + div + div, #browser.win button, #browser.win input, #browser.win select, #browser.win textarea { font-family: "Comic Sans MS"; } #browser.win:lang(ar), #browser.win + div:lang(ar), #browser.win + div + div:lang(ar), #browser.win button:lang(ar), #browser.win input:lang(ar), #browser.win select:lang(ar), #browser.win textarea:lang(ar), #browser.win:lang(ku), #browser.win + div:lang(ku), #browser.win + div + div:lang(ku), #browser.win button:lang(ku), #browser.win input:lang(ku), #browser.win select:lang(ku), #browser.win textarea:lang(ku), #browser.win:lang(fa), #browser.win + div:lang(fa), #browser.win + div + div:lang(fa), #browser.win button:lang(fa), #browser.win input:lang(fa), #browser.win select:lang(fa), #browser.win textarea:lang(fa) { font-family: "Comic Sans MS"; } #browser.win:lang(ja), #browser.win + div:lang(ja), #browser.win + div + div:lang(ja), #browser.win button:lang(ja), #browser.win input:lang(ja), #browser.win select:lang(ja), #browser.win textarea:lang(ja) { font-family: "Comic Sans MS"; } #browser.win:lang(zh-CN), #browser.win + div:lang(zh-CN), #browser.win + div + div:lang(zh-CN), #browser.win button:lang(zh-CN), #browser.win input:lang(zh-CN), #browser.win select:lang(zh-CN), #browser.win textarea:lang(zh-CN) { font-family: "Comic Sans MS"; } #browser.win:lang(zh-TW), #browser.win + div:lang(zh-TW), #browser.win + div + div:lang(zh-TW), #browser.win button:lang(zh-TW), #browser.win input:lang(zh-TW), #browser.win select:lang(zh-TW), #browser.win textarea:lang(zh-TW) { font-family: "Comic Sans MS"; }

You copy this code and create a new text file in Windows Explorer. You copy this code into it and save this text document. And you name this text file

FontComicSans.css

Then you type in Vivaldi's address line

vivaldi://experiments

There you activate this function:

You restart Vivaldi afterwards and go to the settings

vivaldi://settings/appearance/

There you will find a new menu item, here enter the folder in which the file

FontComicSans.css

This way the font change is preserved even after a Vivaldi update, as long as you leave this file in the same folder.

Of course you can also use this for other fonts, then replace Comic Sans MS with your desired font.