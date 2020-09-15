Hello everyone,

I wish to propose a new optional feature (that could be turned off by user) for Vivaldi bookmark export into HTML.

By default, only a small bookmark icon is being exported into the HTML file.

I wish to propose to add an option that will also export bookmark and bookmark folder thumbnails as well.

What does the community think about this idea? It could be very useful if a user wishes to export (for example, to make a backup) bookmarks with a lot of folders that have unique thumbnails.