After having Vivaldi on my computer for a while and absolutely loving it, I finally decided to switch from Opera to Vivaldi on my phone. I absolutely love it. However, there is one thing that I think would be a great feature for the Android app or even for the computer version that is on the Opera app: Hot-swappable search engines for different tabs. For more explanation, what I mean by this is the ability for one tab to have, say Google as the search engine, and have a different tab with Bing as the search engine for the other. This can possibly be added via a drop-down menu after tapping on the browser icon in the corner. I found myself using this in the Opera app for several uses, whether that be you want to use Google for every-day use or DuckDuckGo for privacy or other reasons. That being said, I am not a coder. If this isn't able to be implemented I am not too fussed about it. I just think this would be a great feature that can put the mobile app on top.