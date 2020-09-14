Make F2-Quick Commander window transparent

Allow users to see the text of the web page at the bottom of the window.

I want to enter the keywords I want to search on the Quick Commander window.

But the Quick Commander window will block the text I want to refer to on the web page.

It would be great if the Quick Commander window could be set to transparent display so that the user could see the web page below the Quick Commander window.

I found a concept map, which is a terminal on Deepin.

The default is transparent display, you can see the text below the terminal, very good design.