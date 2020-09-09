@JohnConnorBear I am assuming first and foremost that porting will be easy, given that people are porting Qt and QtWebKit alone. At the same time, I say that there is no need to officially support Haiku either - given that the system itself is still in the beta stage, there is no point in spending resources on deep testing of Vivaldi port. In the end, they implemented the Philips Hue backlight support just for fun, although it has no real use.

At the same time, if developers, more competent people than me, say that this is really difficult, I will not insist and agree with them that there is no point.

At this time I rather want to bring this idea up for discussion to the developers and listen to what they have to say.

Haiku is a very friendly system, I'm sure she makes a lot of people fall in love with her, but it lacks a serious browser. It should be treated not as a working tool, but as a hobby. Opera was also a software geek hobby in many ways. And these geeks have not gone anywhere. They are still here and still software geeks.