Haiku Port :)
At least in the form of an unofficially maintained assembly or an eternal unstable. The original Opera supported BeOS, and I really want Vivaldi to support Haiku. Haiku doesn't have a single large browser right now. I have to use the likes of Otter, QupZilla or WebPositive, but these are very niche browsers.
Browsers like QupZilla or Otter are powered by QtWebKit, which is based on the Chromium source code. The people from the Haiku community ported it almost alone. Thus, we can conclude that porting Vivaldi to Haiku can be easy.
But this cannot be done by the community due to Vivaldi's closed source code. Therefore, I appeal to the developerswith a proposal to release the port for Haiku.
This summer, Haiku released its second beta version, it is confidently moving towards release candidates and further final version. The platform needs a really serious browser.
@JohnConnorBear I am assuming first and foremost that porting will be easy, given that people are porting Qt and QtWebKit alone. At the same time, I say that there is no need to officially support Haiku either - given that the system itself is still in the beta stage, there is no point in spending resources on deep testing of Vivaldi port. In the end, they implemented the Philips Hue backlight support just for fun, although it has no real use.
At the same time, if developers, more competent people than me, say that this is really difficult, I will not insist and agree with them that there is no point.
At this time I rather want to bring this idea up for discussion to the developers and listen to what they have to say.
Haiku is a very friendly system, I'm sure she makes a lot of people fall in love with her, but it lacks a serious browser. It should be treated not as a working tool, but as a hobby. Opera was also a software geek hobby in many ways. And these geeks have not gone anywhere. They are still here and still software geeks.
Even if the project isn't a success at least if get's off the ground and get's at least someone from the team to at least maintain it then it would be good.
As for a user who is thinking of switching over and who also uses your browser.
Hi. Vivaldi work on Haiku?
@obiwan1 said in Haiku Port :
done by the community due to Vivaldi's closed source code.
But chromium is open source, isn't it?
I want also GNU Hurd Debian port.
@neonix1 Gnu/Hurd is BSD if I recall correctly... we already have a request:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/8782/freebsd-version
@obiwan1 You probably should edit the title with BeOS / Haiku support