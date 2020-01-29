FreeBSD Version
I am still using the old opera on my freebsd machines, would be nice if this would work on there as a replacement.
(mod: updated titles)
The_Solutor
Isn't *bsd provided with a Linux compatibility layer?
I don't think that a BSD Vivaldi is coming. At least is not around the corner
If I wanted linux I would just install linux
The_Solutor
Aside that a compatibility layer is not an operating system. Wine is not windows tells that even in the name itself.
What if you would get a reply with the same tone you used from the developers?
"If we wanted to build a BSD version we did it" ?
Seems that now BSD chromium has a recent port.
scrutinizer
Adding my vote. Vivaldi should be available on FreeBSD for sure.
I switched from Ubuntu to freeBSD on my laptop and it is amazing. The only downside ofc that there is still no vivaldi available.
I vote too
The only thing I'm missing at my desktop now is Vivaldi. Thanks!
Another vote for FreeBSD port.
@daio I seriously doubt that it's piratical to make a BSD version of Vivaldi. Vivaldi doesn't have a large team of programmers. They've probably got their work cut out for them as it is.
greybeard Ambassador
Cannot the mac version work on BSD?
After all, mac is based on BSD.
Pesala Ambassador
@Eggcorn said in FreeBSD Version:
I seriously doubt that it's piratical to make a BSD version of Vivaldi.
Probably not piratical at all, as FreeBSD is free and Open Source, but quite likely to be impractical.
A Former User
@greybeard If it worked this way, you could basically use the same version on Linux & Mac. I even think (almost sure) that the *BSD version of Chromium has more common with the Linux version than with the Mac one, also coz Linux & *BSD both use (almost only) X11 & Wayland.
greybeard Ambassador
@potmeklecbohdan I'll take your word on that although I remember when I used a mac and did a 'uname' - something, I came up with the current BSD version (Darwin?? maybe). I'm going back a bit.
scrutinizer
@beta088 Both OpenBSD and FreeBSD please!
@scrutinizer - agreed! The only reason my personal/development environment is not FreeBSD is because there is no Vivaldi! If I had that, my life would be incredible
I don't think that a native FreeBSD version is ever likely to happen. First of all, Google does not provide an official Chromium port, so this needs to be maintained by volunteers. The other problem is one of FreeBSD Desktop marketshare, or lack thereof.
On the bright side, Linux emulation on FreeBSD keeps getting better and it is good enough now on FreeBSD 13 to get Brave installed: https://forums.freebsd.org/threads/linuxulator-how-to-install-brave-linux-app-on-freebsd-13-0.78879/
I haven't tried installing Vivaldi yet, and I suspect that Vivaldi's installation scripts will need to be reworked, but it may be possible to get Vivaldi up and running on FreeBSD this way.
Hi!
I would like to know if the Vivaldi browser will be available in the future on *BSD OS or if there is a package that can be installed already.
Thank you!
DoctorG Ambassador
@tszt2021 A package was planned, but i know there is no progress or timeline. Vivaldi Technologies has a small dev team.
Vote for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/8782/freebsd-version/1
@DoctorG: I see. I hope that Vivaldi will be release a *BSD package in the near/distant future. Looking forward to test and use Vivaldi on *BSD!!