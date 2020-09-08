all bookmarks in Speed Dial
JamesKeating3
Speed Dial is limited. I put all my bookmarks in an HTML file and use that as my home page. Long ago Galeon did this automatically. I don't see the ability in Vivaldi. Lots of browsers have speed dials. None have bookmark home pages. A bookmark page is fast and convenient -- among other things, you can have multiple search fields in one place, not the usual limited one.
To create an HTML file of your bookmarks, use the File menu / Export.
Speed Dials in Vivaldi are nothing more than a bookmark folder with the Speed Dial attribute set. You can make any folder a Speed Dial by checking the box when editing it. I typically have a half dozen to 10 folders marked as a Speed Dial at any given time, depending on my work at that time.
Edit to add that when you have multiple spots dials, they appear at the top where it currently reads Speed Dial, Bookmarks, History... it'll show the name of the folder.
