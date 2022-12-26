New fantastic mod by luetage: Activate Tab On Hover

I'm an absolute beginner. Nevertheless I cannot stop searching for a possibility to activate a tab by hovering the mouse pointer.

The Option is in Tab Mix Plus and in the Cent Browser as others posted already:



So is it even possible to develop a mod for this? I've searched some time already and found some stuff that seems to indicate in the direction. The expressions I've found which seem to match:

:hover mouseover selectTabOnMouseDown triggerHandler click

I've tried to read the code of Tab Mix Plus for hours now as I thought it must be in there somewhere but did not really succeed.

This seems to deal with it:

tabs.js // 2011-01-26 if (Tabmix.prefs.prefHasUserValue("mouseDownSelect")) { Tabmix.prefs.setBoolPref("selectTabOnMouseDown", Tabmix.prefs.getBoolPref("mouseDownSelect")); Tabmix.prefs.clearUserPref("mouseDownSelect"); }

2011-01-26 change mouseDownSelect to selectTabOnMouseDown pref("extensions.tabmix.mouseDownSelect", false); */ pref("extensions.tabmix.selectTabOnMouseDown", true); pref("extensions.tabmix.mouseOverSelect", false); pref("extensions.tabmix.mouseOverSelectDelay", 250); pref("extensions.tabmix.tabFlip", false); pref("extensions.tabmix.tabFlipDelay", 250); pref("extensions.tabmix.lockTabSizingOnClose", true);

Here is another script I've found from another source:

<script> $('.custom-button1').on('mouseover', function (evt) { $('.target-tab-link1').triggerHandler('click'); evt.preventDefault(); });

Copied from a forum member:

/* mouse over tab */ a:hover {

Interesting: https://vdw.github.io/Tabslet/#tab-2

$('.tabs').tabslet({ mouseevent: 'hover', attribute: 'href', animation: false });

https://api.jqueryui.com/tabs/ :

event Type: String Default: "click" The type of event that the tabs should react to in order to activate the tab. To activate on hover, use "mouseover". Code examples: Initialize the tabs with the event option specified: 1 2 3 $( ".selector" ).tabs({ event: "mouseover" }); Get or set the event option, after initialization: 1 2 3 4 5 // Getter var event = $( ".selector" ).tabs( "option", "event" ); // Setter $( ".selector" ).tabs( "option", "event", "mouseover" );