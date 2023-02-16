Another great new feature is blatantly abuse by greedy advertisements because it lack a user control in modern web browser. PiP should be a feature to enhance user experience & productivity; not a tool for annoying advertisers to exploite Internet user, & end up dead on arrival like Notifications function from years ago. Now, the popular PiP mode have gradually become the equivalent of Popup Window from decade ago, which hated by all.

I have notice more and more "on your face" video ads that can't be disabled when visiting some website, & it's killing Vivaldi performance because it can't be close or disabled, especially when there are multiple of 'em running simultaneously.

Please add PiP control in Site Settings to allow user decide how Automatic pip mode should behave, something like "Allow, Block, or Ask (on demand)". This is very urgent, because you don't want to wait until everyone hated this feature to implement it. You have to do it ASAP to save it from abandon by most Internet user.



