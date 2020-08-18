I agree that the Print dialog could be improved.

A long time ago, in Chromium browsers, the options "Headers and footers", "Background Graphics", and "Selection Only" (when part of web page is selected), were not hidden behind a "More settings" option. For quite some years now, these options are behind a "More settings" option. I use those three options a lot, so during these years, I spent quite some time clicking on "More settings", again and again and again.

Until recently, in Chromium browsers, the printing option for "Pages" consisted of two radio buttons: "All" (default) and a box in which you could specify specific pages. When you wanted to print specific pages, you could directly type in which pages you wanted to print. Not anymore. Now this smart option for "Pages", has been replaced by a pull-down menu with a default value of "All", and an alternative value of "Custom". To print specific pages, you first have to choose "Custom" in the pull-down menu, and after that you can type in which pages you want to print. I use the option to print specific pages a lot, so this "improvement" drives me crazy.

My wishes for improvement of the Print dialog:

--- Get rid of the "More settings" option, and directly show all options. (If that is not possible, then at least show the options "Headers and footers", "Background Graphics", and "Selection Only".)

--- Restore the original printing option for "Pages" consisting of two radio buttons.