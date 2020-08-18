Print - allow to customize header and footer (and more)
-
Chrome's print dialog only lets you turn headers/footers on/off.
There's no way to choose what's printed, and where.
For example, I want to remove the print date, but leave page numbers.
Also related: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/49127/print-dialog-allow-to-override-css-media
While at it, Chrome's print dialog is pretty horrible in general. I'm not sure if to create a general "improve print" request, or break it apart to multiple items? Or maybe it's more of an upstream problem rather than Vivaldi's.
- It doesn't remember page size.
- You always have to click "more settings" (it doesn't remember the previous state).
- Margin setting is fiddly - there's no way to type in numbers, you must drag the margins in the preview panel.
- There's too much space between the setting items, so you must scroll to reach later options (depends on monitor resolution).
- The print dialog doesn't take up the whole screen height, so preview is smaller than it could be, and potentially there's a need to scroll the options.
- "Save as PDF" doesn't create accurate page sizes (A4, etc.). The physical size is a bit off usually.
-
@3o5 Agree. Chromium pages looks like "out of place" compared to the Vivaldi UI but as you are suggesting major improvements to whole page probably renaming this request to have a "better print page in Vivaldi style" would be more logical. But I fear it will require a lot of time, due other priorities.
(Edge is doing a nice work on re-factoring the chromium internals, print page included, but it is a way bigger team).
The problem with "print features" is Vivaldi depends on how chromium intended it. So it inherit its limitations.
Probably an extension for printing may help waiting for improvements.
-
gluecksbube
Agree 100%. The print options seem to be treated a bit as an orphan by my favorite browser . I work with a 27'' monitor and it’s annoying:
-
to resize the print window every time, when you open it, and to get a fairly microscopic document preview
-
always to have to click "more settings" when you permanently work with different paper compartments or you want to switch between simple and double printing
-
to be forced repeatedly to renew customized margins; furthermore, you cannot adjust the top margin on a first document page, this works on the following pages only
In general, it would be very useful to find print settings in Vivaldi’s settings box to customize and save them there, thanks!
-
I agree that the Print dialog could be improved.
A long time ago, in Chromium browsers, the options "Headers and footers", "Background Graphics", and "Selection Only" (when part of web page is selected), were not hidden behind a "More settings" option. For quite some years now, these options are behind a "More settings" option. I use those three options a lot, so during these years, I spent quite some time clicking on "More settings", again and again and again.
Until recently, in Chromium browsers, the printing option for "Pages" consisted of two radio buttons: "All" (default) and a box in which you could specify specific pages. When you wanted to print specific pages, you could directly type in which pages you wanted to print. Not anymore. Now this smart option for "Pages", has been replaced by a pull-down menu with a default value of "All", and an alternative value of "Custom". To print specific pages, you first have to choose "Custom" in the pull-down menu, and after that you can type in which pages you want to print. I use the option to print specific pages a lot, so this "improvement" drives me crazy.
My wishes for improvement of the Print dialog:
--- Get rid of the "More settings" option, and directly show all options. (If that is not possible, then at least show the options "Headers and footers", "Background Graphics", and "Selection Only".)
--- Restore the original printing option for "Pages" consisting of two radio buttons.
-
gerritgriebel
I like to be able to customize headers and footers as in Firefox, which I still use for printing certain pages for that reason.