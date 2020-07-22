Print dialog - allow to override CSS media
-
A checkbox to override the CSS media from "print" to "screen", or a drop-down if there are more available media.
Right now you have to do it separately in Developer Tools \ Rendering.
It's not very accessible.
(BTW, Chrome's print dialog is really poor in general, but that's for another topic.)
-
Seconded.
The default expansion of link addresses (and menus - even when rendered using the 'screen' settings) is a HUGE clutter issue that breaks layout of pages when printed and eats up gobs of physical pages.
I'd actually also like to have an option/CSS script that only renders elements in an uber-basic way (very little to no text formatting, no expansions of hidden menus).
I recently installed the Print Friendly extension, but this still has limitations.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests