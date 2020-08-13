I use this Chromium Command Line Switch to change the disk cache location of Vivaldi to a RAM disk: "--disk-cache-dir".

The size of my RAM disk is limited. When I turn off or restart my computer, the contents of my RAM disk, including the Vivaldi cache, will be removed. But after using and closing Vivaldi without restarting my computer, Vivaldi will keep using RAM disk space. That space may be needed for other applications. This is why I want Vivaldi to clean its cache when exiting.

In the Slimjet browser (another Chromium based browser), in Privacy and Security Settings, this is offered:



I check all those three options there.

I would really like Vivaldi to offer an option to clean its cache at exit.

@Pesala PS. Please do not ask me to manually clean the Vivaldi cache, each time I want to exit Vivaldi.