Wish list of thumbnail-related features
azureraver
A collection of my "wished for" features.
For thumbnails in general (Bookmark/Speed Dials):
- Support pulling url-based thumbnails.
- Syncing those across devices.
I had my Windows's speed dials custom thumbnails setup, and I hopped over to my office imac where the speed dials were seen in their "default bookmark"-image. Syncing was done for bookmarks/notes successfully, I finished up my work, and returned back to find my Windows speed dials left in a "missing-image" state.
Perhaps letting us link thumbnails via a persistent image-url (hosted on our google-drive) that doesn't depend on our OS's path, provides for better thumbnail support.
Sorry if I'm re-iterating. I've seen this discussion in a few other posts already.
Help me rename/move the topic if its done incorrectly. Its a bit of mixed-topic post..
For Bookmark Thumbnails:
- A button that toggles between hiding/showing bookmark thumbnails. The hiding part could be achieved from the mod snippet posted in "Delete Bookmark Thumbnails end post".
- A minus (-) or newly icon-ed button on the thumbnail preview, to forget the thumbnail that was custom-set or generated (reverts to using default bookmark image).
This removes "Thumbnail" from "meta-info" under
Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Bookmarks's checksum.
And perhaps that button can be toggled on/off from Bookmark Settings for safety between sorting and browsing bookmarks.
From my experience, attempting to remove thumbnails via a Text Editor can be prone to human errors.
I guess... this is more for the people who really want to micromanage their bookmarks stuffs; removing wrongly generated previews or wishing to undo custom thumbnails etc...
Rationale goes like "we might want to have it on some notable 1s, but none for the rest".
for WebPanelnvm, I just found my fix(es)
- Dark Mode Facebook Messenger
Learnt about Stylish here. I think this'll allow me to customize my Instagram in dark mode later (please let me know if it already exist).
- Panel Actions
you can tweak your initial zoom for panels, and has dark-theme/find functions. Best WebPanel tool yet.
- Dark Mode Whatsapp Web... well..
I actually didn't know that dark theme existed on whatsapp web till today. Just press the triple dots > Settings > Theme > Dark. (for anyone looking for that dark-mode solution)
