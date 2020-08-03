A collection of my "wished for" features.

For thumbnails in general (Bookmark/Speed Dials):

Support pulling url-based thumbnails.

Syncing those across devices.

I had my Windows's speed dials custom thumbnails setup, and I hopped over to my office imac where the speed dials were seen in their "default bookmark"-image. Syncing was done for bookmarks/notes successfully, I finished up my work, and returned back to find my Windows speed dials left in a "missing-image" state.



Perhaps letting us link thumbnails via a persistent image-url (hosted on our google-drive) that doesn't depend on our OS's path, provides for better thumbnail support.

For Bookmark Thumbnails:

A button that toggles between hiding/showing bookmark thumbnails. The hiding part could be achieved from the mod snippet posted in "Delete Bookmark Thumbnails end post".

A minus (-) or newly icon-ed button on the thumbnail preview, to forget the thumbnail that was custom-set or generated (reverts to using default bookmark image).

This removes "Thumbnail" from "meta-info" under Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Bookmarks 's checksum.

And perhaps that button can be toggled on/off from Bookmark Settings for safety between sorting and browsing bookmarks.

From my experience, attempting to remove thumbnails via a Text Editor can be prone to human errors.

I guess... this is more for the people who really want to micromanage their bookmarks stuffs; removing wrongly generated previews or wishing to undo custom thumbnails etc...

Rationale goes like "we might want to have it on some notable 1s, but none for the rest".

