Enterprise Management on Windows & Mac
loikawhaticando
I live and breath Vivaldi every day, but my large tech company employer was acquired by a larger tech company with much more mature enterprise IT practices. Vivaldi is not on the whitelist of applications I'm able to install which makes me very sad. (And frustrated. And less productive.)
My feature request is to support the same enterprise management features as Chrome and Firefox so that I can resume using Vivaldi and continue impressing my coworkers with its functionality as I slowly convert them.
Please no. I started using Vivaldi because my employer was managing Chrome. I don't need micromanagers snooping on me even more than they already do.
Besides, malware likes to exploit those features and lock itself in. No thank you!
