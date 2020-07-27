I'm bored of the fact, that the language for spellchecking can only be set globally.

In fact I am writing at several pages with different languages. If I want to use the spell checking I have to change the setting first, and if I go to another site with another language I always have to change it again and so on all the day long again and again.

It would be a real improvement, if I can define a spellchecking language for single pages or sites one time without changing the general setting for all other pages and sites.