Spellchecking language per page or site
-
I'm bored of the fact, that the language for spellchecking can only be set globally.
In fact I am writing at several pages with different languages. If I want to use the spell checking I have to change the setting first, and if I go to another site with another language I always have to change it again and so on all the day long again and again.
It would be a real improvement, if I can define a spellchecking language for single pages or sites one time without changing the general setting for all other pages and sites.
-
A Former User
Why don’t you just tick All your languages? It doesn’t happen very often that a misspelled word is correct in another language (of a tiny set).
-
'All your languages' is just workaround not solution. This setting is really one of those where 'per page' option makes the difference between useful feature and an annoying switch.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests