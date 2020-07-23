Update: reported bug VB-70006.

Hello,

I have tested Vivaldi for more than a year now, but I could never make it my default for more than a few days due to this issue, as it makes browsing the web extremely frustrating.

I have already read and voted for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/30202/better-touchpad-touchscreen-zoom-functionality, but i believe this is a different issue.

The problem

When using "pinch to zoom" with the Precision Touchpad of my laptop, the zoom steps change EXTREMELY quickly even though i do not move my fingers more than a few millimeters.

How to test:

Start zooming on the touchpad. Initially the fingers have to make a bigger motion so as to trigger the pinch to zoom (PTZ) action. That is ok and expected.

After PTZ is started, even a 0.5 millimeter finger movement will either zoom-in or zoom-out with 20-30 % instead of the default 10 % (ie. go 130%->80%->110%), hence making it harder for me to zoom at my desired level

At the end of the action, after i set the desired zoom level, when i lift my fingers from the touchpad another zoom is done -either zoom-in or zoom-out- which is unexpected and breaks everything i struggled to do so far.

All in all zooming with a touchpad has proven extremely difficult in Vivaldi for me. (I always use the laptop touchpad, never the mouse - so my laptop's touchpad is really good for a windows one)

Solution

When moving my fingers on the touchpad make it so that moving about 5mm (maybe more, not sure if less -- can I test this somehow with my vivaldi install?) changes 1 zoom step (ie +10% or -10%).

Reasoning for this: most often i find myself needing to zoom a page at most 50% in order to properly read something (ie. go from 90% on reddit to 130% then back to 90 % is something i often do).

Currently in a single small PTZ i can go 100% (standard) -> 200% (way too huge), which doesn't help me at all in reading a page, as it most likely breaks my reading position, plus 200% zoom reduces the the visible text on the screen (bigger font size = less text).

Implementing the above will also fix the problem with the end of PTZ when i raise my fingers from they touchpad, as there will not be accidental zooming done.

I would be very happy to invest even a week in testing different PTZ stepping thresholds and other parameters for this.

If there is any override/config/config file that i can edit to tune this motion, just tell me please.

Note 1: My current browser is Firefox and i believe their zoom stepping is much better implemented. Firefox, just like Vivaldi, does not support Chrome/Safari's smooth zooming with the touchpad, it only does step-zooming. What I want is to fine-tune the current zoom, the way Firefox does.

Note 2: Although i want PTZ to work as in Google Chrome (smooth zooming) -- that feature request is tracked in the link above.