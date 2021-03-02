Option to disable Enable Text Fragment Anchor in settings.
Hi
Google search new highlight and jump to highlight feature is bothering me.
Since there is no way to change this in Google's option and that it seems to be experimental in Chromium would it be possible to have the tag
vivaldi://flags/#enable-text-fragment-anchor, which allows it in browser, disabled by default or an option to deactivate it directly in the settings.
Thank You
Just want to add that, if you can't find "enable-text-fragment-anchor" in the latest version of the browser, try enabling "temporary-unexpire-flags-m83" first, you'll find it after relaunching.
Update: even with "temporary-unexpire-flags-m83", you'll see this flag but it won't set, so I actually don't know how to disable this.
Pesala Ambassador
@iyo13 Google search bothers me due to its lack of respect for privacy, so I do not use it unless I must, e.g. for Google Maps.
This is one of those horrible features that Google implemented that no one actually wanted. +1 having an option to disable it. Or, disabled by default.
I've also been annoyed by this. I would love for Vivaldi to offer an option to cut out that segment of that URL whenever it's attempted to be loaded.
For now, I found this extension that at least helps with Google search result links: https://github.com/everyonesdesign/disable-google-search-text-highlights
I'm using a plugin as well. But I don't understand why Vivaldi refuses to allow it to be turned off.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85473/option-to-disable-scroll-to-text-fragment
DoctorG Ambassador
@mackhax0r said in Option to disable Enable Text Fragment Anchor in settings.:
Vivaldi refuses to allow it to be turned off
Disabling the jumping to anchors in URLs (URI fragments) breaks web standards and web pages, and will not be added.
@DoctorG lol what? No it doesn't. Do you even know what it is?
Firefox doesn't even have it and brave browser disables it.
It also has privacy issues: https://github.com/WICG/scroll-to-text-fragment/issues/76
DoctorG Ambassador
@mackhax0r Report it as a security issue to Vivaldi.
