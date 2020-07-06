Solved Import / Export notes from MarkDown files and Evernote
A lot of people I think, such as myself, are captive inside Evernote due to a large archive of notes, web clippings, todo lists, etc
For years, Evernote probed to be sluggish like hell, specially for big volumes of notes. There is no indication that someday this could change, so people like myself are actively looking for a replacement, being a must the hability to import Evernote's notes in the new software. Also cloud sync and good webclipping capabilities for archiving web pages and news.
Unfortunately, no contender seems to be up to the task, at least for me. I don't want to change Evernote's cage for Microsoft's with One Note, and Joplin is so cool and promising but you need to setup your cloud sync method for yourself, and even then it proved to be a big fail to me syncronizing several thousands of notes.
But with Vivaldi Notes, right now, we have almost all that is important: Good cloud sync, privacy, trust and admiration for their founder (I was an early Opera power user), we are almos there with webclipping capabilities, mobile support, search, folders... if I could only import all my notes it would be awsome.
Even importing MarkDown files could be enough, assuming we the users will be doing the extra work of first import to Joplin for later having all notes in MD format, but the ideal thing should be manage to import ENEX format, the propietary Evernote format for importing/exporting notebooks.
If you are concerned about bandwith and cloud storage you could make this a premium subscription feature which I think a lot of power user entrapped on Evernote will appreciate. Have some regional prices for poor countries like mine and I'm sure you'll have a lot of subscriptions, including me.
Sorry for the long post..!
pafflick Vivaldi Team
With the recently launched Vivaldi 6.6 for Desktop you can import Markdown files from other apps to Vivaldi Notes.
@gabotech Export and Import of notes is already available. The notes use markdown format like this:
The time stamp is when the note was created. This translates to:
Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
@Pesala are you saying that right now is posible to import text files in markdown formatting inside Vivaldi Notes? Can you please tell me where I should go for that?
Pesala Ambassador
@gabotech In the Settings search dialog, type "Import".
- Set your desired shortcut for importing notes.
- Save your notes as plain text in any convenient folder
- Execute the shortcut and select the folder
Vivaldi will import each text file as a new note. Here is one that I just imported from a text file with the code copied from my previous post.
Here is the new note, inserted into this post from the context menu.
It looks like the date/time stamps should be removed, as the note's creation date will be when you imported it.
@Pesala that's great! thank you
Note import/export is still work in progress, but perhaps one day they will be able to add support for Evernote format, which seems to be used by a lot of users.
@Pesala I just tried it and it works almost fine, except for images not being imported. Such images are on a local folder rightfully linked in the MD files; aparently Vivaldi is passing from importing these linked images.
Should that be posted as a bug or feature suggestion?
@gabotech It looks to me like an unsupported feature rather than a bug. I do not see any existing request for this.
@Pesala thank you, I'll be posting it as a suggestion
pafflick Vivaldi Team
