A lot of people I think, such as myself, are captive inside Evernote due to a large archive of notes, web clippings, todo lists, etc

For years, Evernote probed to be sluggish like hell, specially for big volumes of notes. There is no indication that someday this could change, so people like myself are actively looking for a replacement, being a must the hability to import Evernote's notes in the new software. Also cloud sync and good webclipping capabilities for archiving web pages and news.

Unfortunately, no contender seems to be up to the task, at least for me. I don't want to change Evernote's cage for Microsoft's with One Note, and Joplin is so cool and promising but you need to setup your cloud sync method for yourself, and even then it proved to be a big fail to me syncronizing several thousands of notes.

But with Vivaldi Notes, right now, we have almost all that is important: Good cloud sync, privacy, trust and admiration for their founder (I was an early Opera power user), we are almos there with webclipping capabilities, mobile support, search, folders... if I could only import all my notes it would be awsome.

Even importing MarkDown files could be enough, assuming we the users will be doing the extra work of first import to Joplin for later having all notes in MD format, but the ideal thing should be manage to import ENEX format, the propietary Evernote format for importing/exporting notebooks.

If you are concerned about bandwith and cloud storage you could make this a premium subscription feature which I think a lot of power user entrapped on Evernote will appreciate. Have some regional prices for poor countries like mine and I'm sure you'll have a lot of subscriptions, including me.

Sorry for the long post..!