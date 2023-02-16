Option to position mute and PiP buttons on the same side as the close button
In one of Vivaldi's latest snapshot we finally got the option to change the close button position. However, there seems to be a tradeoff to this; displaying it on the right will move the mute and PiP buttons to the left, and vice versa. I want these buttons to display on the same side as the close button, like this:
