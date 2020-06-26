@scottedwards2000 I currently have eleven pages in my back history. If you're losing entries on restarting that may be a bug.

Please see How to Report a Bug

This link is on the Help menu, Report a Bug.

Let me check by restarting.

Yes. Some entries are lost. Report it as a bug — it might get the attention that it deserves. Restarting with last session should store the back history, unless perhaps one has Privacy set to Current Session Only.

I see seven entries on the list, but the back button is greyed out on restarting. The Back Gesture still works though, and then the button becomes active again. So, another bug there.

I have reported both issues in:

(VB-69266) Back Button and History Dropdown Inactive on Restart