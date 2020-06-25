Suppression of sites' automatic floating video frame
paul1149 Supporters
Many news sites these days feature a video at the top of the story. Then when you scroll past it it pops out, autoruns, and floats in a smaller frame at the bottom of the visible page. This video frame follows you as you continue to scroll. This necessitates stopping or closing the video.
It would be great if the browser would 1) prevent autorun of all videos, and 2) stop the floating video window from manifesting.
One example: https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/gallup-media-ranking-dead-last-study-trust-during-coronavirus-part-decades
Some websites exploiting this new feature to spam "on your face" video ads & there are no way to stop it other than block it with adblocker! We are seeing the same vicious cycle of "popup window" all over again, & this time it's worst because it's floating inside active tab with noise & you can't stop it once it start playing on load (cuz website using custom player with zero control GUI).
Vivaldi team, please do something about this before everyone begin to block PIP feature just like popup window. It's a cool new feature, but it need to be exploit-proof or it will end up like popup window.
And I would like to add 3) command to stop/kill playing video
mib2berlin
@paul1149
Hi, there is already a request for 1), cant find it at moment, vote for this, please.
I use AutoplayStopper extension for it.
These floating videos are the worst page design ever but I guess you have to disable Java script to stop it.
Post only one issue per request, how should I vote if I like 2) but not 1).
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24303/option-to-disable-autoload-and-autoplay-of-html5-videos
paul1149 Supporters
@mib2berlin I just voted for that, but that request is secondary here to killing the floating video frame. I can see why the confusion, though.
