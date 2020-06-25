Some websites exploiting this new feature to spam "on your face" video ads & there are no way to stop it other than block it with adblocker! We are seeing the same vicious cycle of "popup window" all over again, & this time it's worst because it's floating inside active tab with noise & you can't stop it once it start playing on load (cuz website using custom player with zero control GUI).

Vivaldi team, please do something about this before everyone begin to block PIP feature just like popup window. It's a cool new feature, but it need to be exploit-proof or it will end up like popup window.

And I would like to add 3) command to stop/kill playing video