Make a dedicated bookmark button where **one click bookmarks it to root, but click & hold opens a bookmarks folder menu to drop the bookmark into the desired folder. The same way back & forward buttons work where you click & hold for history.

BTW back & forward buttons with hold for history feature is one of the main reasons I use Vivaldi

*(While I'm at it back/forward on swipe screen left/right would be great. Adding those two features would make Vivaldi the best user interface browser for android IMHO. Also please, please, pretty please with sugar on top - import/export bookmarks to html on android. Then if you also added the ability to switch windows and/or turn the screen off while playing youtube/other audio web site like Brave browser does...

To mention here: Same thing for desktop version: one click bookmarking

I don't want to HAVE TO click the "save" button in addition to/after clicking the bookmark button in order to save a bookmark. It's annoying. It's OK that the menu drops down to select a folder and/or description, but the bookmark should be saved to root by default once the bookmark button is clicked - like in Firefox (then click anywhere on the page to close the menu). Or make the bookmark to root with no menu on double-click. Or make the menu only come out on click & hold where you can drop the bookmark into a folder. Something.)

Thank you, good day.