Somewhere should be a button that allows you to save all settings to the chrome.storage or vivaldi.prefs (wherever they are usually stored) even if you’re using the defaults & you haven’t changed them yet. Maybe this should be the default upon first start (& when settings are added, though this would break the other part of this request).

Just to make this complete, I think also a button to clear all settings equal to defaults (even if the user has changed them manually) would be good.

Why? 3.1 changed the default for remove tab spacing in maximised windows and some of those who liked the old default were asking how to change this. However, I think they should have what they were used to & not what (ofc according to the number of threads about this, though this isn’t really good statistic) most people want.