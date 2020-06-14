Ctrl+click a bookmark for split screen with current tab
It should be easier to open two arbitrary pages in side-by-side view.
One way to achieve this would be to give the user the ability to ctrl (or alt, or shift) + click a bookmark (or a tab) to make it instantly open in spit screen with the currently open tab.
This way a user could, e.g. regular-click a bookmark to open the first page (e.g. a google doc), and then ctrl/alt+click a second bookmark (e.g. google translate) to split screen it.
Ideally, this should work on bookmark in the pane, as well as on the bookmarks in the bookmark bar.
Ideally, the user would be able to define which key (ctrl/alt/shift) toggles this behavior.
Ideally, the user would be able to choose whether they want to default to horizontal, or vertical split screen (the latter to accommodate users with vertically rotated displays). (this default could then also be reused for the preferred behavior of dragging one bookmark to the other - currently, by default, there's no split when grouping tabs)
Pesala Ambassador
@pw123 There are already a few similar requests:
If you go to Settings, Tabs, Tab Features and enable:
Include Active Tab in Selection
That makes it easier to tab any other tab with the current tab. Ctrl+Click on the other Tab to select it, then press the shortcut to tile tabs.
If you assign more memorable shortcuts than the defaults you don't need to open the Tab Tiling drop list. I use these shortcuts:
- T = Tile Vertically
- T+Shift = Tile Horizontally
- Ctrl+Shift+T = Tile to Grid
- Ctrl + T = Untile Tabs
@Pesala said in Ctrl+click a bookmark for split screen with current tab:
If you assign more memorable shortcuts than the defaults you don't need to open the Tab Tiling drop list.
Cool trick, Thanks. That addresses my questions.
By the way, is there already some doc somewhere collecting handy tips&tricks like this in one place?
