It should be easier to open two arbitrary pages in side-by-side view.

One way to achieve this would be to give the user the ability to ctrl (or alt, or shift) + click a bookmark (or a tab) to make it instantly open in spit screen with the currently open tab.

This way a user could, e.g. regular-click a bookmark to open the first page (e.g. a google doc), and then ctrl/alt+click a second bookmark (e.g. google translate) to split screen it.

Ideally, this should work on bookmark in the pane, as well as on the bookmarks in the bookmark bar.

Ideally, the user would be able to define which key (ctrl/alt/shift) toggles this behavior.

Ideally, the user would be able to choose whether they want to default to horizontal, or vertical split screen (the latter to accommodate users with vertically rotated displays). (this default could then also be reused for the preferred behavior of dragging one bookmark to the other - currently, by default, there's no split when grouping tabs)