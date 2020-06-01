Qwant as default engine?
Is it possible to add Qwant to the list of default search engines?
@ramdroid Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
There is a primary request which I would suggest voting for: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40148/customizable-search-engines
That way anyone can choose their own search engine, rather than requesting individual search engines.
@LonM yes, makes sense. But I just was surprised that QWant isn't included by default as it was explicitly mentioned that QWant is supported. Which unfortunately is not the case.
@ramdroid if its advertised but not actually supported that needs to be fixed. Where did you see that qwant was included in Vivaldi? I can then let the admins know.
@LonM it's an older post but that's how I discovered Vivaldi by searching for a Chromium based browser with QWant support...
@ramdroid Ah, I see. It was an older post.
The included search engines change often, and it was included in the past. You can always add new engines to the desktop, so it does not matter so much, but I can see that would be annoying on mobile where custom search engines is not yet possible.
I will raise this issue with the blog admins.
@LonM yeah I think it can be added on desktop easily? But so far I tested Vivaldi on mobile only. So far I really like the browser and will also try it on my PC as soon as I can but would be great if QWant would work on mobile. Using this duck thing for now but would love to switch search engine.
The QWant mobile app which I tried before is based on Firefox engine and after trying it for 30 minutes I already discovered issues on well known websites to the point of not even being able to login....
Folgore101 Translator
@ramdroid You can do a trick, go to Settings → Web pages → Home page → and enter Qwant's address.
When you click on the 9 dot icon, the Qwant page opens.
@Folgore101 I'm used to just searching from address bar. Sure I could type 'qwant blabla' but that's not very convenient either.
Folgore101 Translator
@ramdroid Sorry, i wrote half a post in Italian.
As i said, it's a trick to get around the problem, more or less. Anyway they are working on it and the search engines will be customizable, we just have to be patient.
@ramdroid I have another trick for you in the meanwhile.
If you set DuckDuckGo as the default search engine you can use their bang feature to search with Qwant directly from the address bar.
Type !qw your search or your search !qw, I hope that's shorter and quicker than the "qwant bla bla" you mentioned.
More in that list: https://duckduckgo.com/bang?q=Qwant
danfuentes
