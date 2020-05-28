Recently I've had the problem of mentally keeping control of things when many tabs are open, and I decided that using the Window Panel would be better than using the Tab Bar for doing so. The tabs in the tab bar get so small when there are many of them that they are hard to read or click, but the panel is immune to that problem.

I've set the Window Panel to "autoclose Inactive panel" ("upon losing focus", the tool tip says), but was surprised to see it closing as soon as i activated an entry there, with the mouse still hovering. Conversely, other panels remained open until I clicked outside the panel, though I had moved the mouse away. This wasn't the autoclose I had imagined.

Then I realized that the focus that was being lost was from the program's perspective - that is, the main window was now activated, whether through tab activation or mouse click, regardless of mouse position - whereas I was thinking of mouse hover focus.

From my perspective, hover focus would be a much better parameter to guide the panels' closing. On the Window Panel, the panel would stay open until you move the mouse, so you could continue to click on tabs there until you found the one you ultimately want. And the other Panels would not require an extra click to be closed, but simply moving the mouse away from the panel.

A relative small thing, but it offers a couple of advantages that would make panel use much smoother and more intuitive.

Be well.